Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A woman has been jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to six offences including false imprisonment, assault, and robbery

A woman has been jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to six offences including false imprisonment, assault, and robbery

by uknip247

Zara Jade, 54, was sentenced today at Bradford Crown Court following the offences committed in August last year.

The court heard how she stabbed her partner with a small knife and falsely imprisoned her whilst demanding her pin number before leaving her restrained to go to the cash machine to withdraw money out.

Officers were informed when a scheduled visit from a nurse to the victim uncovered substantial injuries inflicted by Jade.

She was arrested and subsequently charged with all six offences before appearing at Bradford Crown Court today.

Jade received a 12-year sentence, nine years custodial and three years on licence.

Jade has also been given an indefinite restraining order which prevents her from having any contact with the victim.

Speaking on sentencing, DC Nicola Kirk of Calderdale Safeguarding Team said:

“We welcome the sentenced handed to Jade today, for the truly awful abuse that she subjected her partner to.

“I want to pay tribute to her victim for the courage she has shown in coming forward and supporting a prosecution which has resulted in the substantial sentence she has received.”

“We treat domestic abuse seriously across all our communities and would encourage anyone who may be suffering to come forward and report it.”

May Be A Close-Up Of 1 Person
A Woman Has Been Jailed For Nine Years After Pleading Guilty To Six Offences Including False Imprisonment, Assault, And Robbery - Uknip
A Woman Has Been Jailed For Nine Years After Pleading Guilty To Six Offences Including False Imprisonment, Assault, And Robbery - Uknip

All reactions:

101101

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers searching for two missing children from Gillingham are very pleased to confirm they have been found

A woman who was left in a serious condition following a robbery at her home has died

Police Scotland detectives have released images of two men they believe have information about an attempted fraud

Two men seen exchanging £45,000 for two laundry bags filled with cannabis have been sentenced following an investigation by Scotland’s Organised Crime Partnership

A man has been jailed for 20 years after pleading guilty to raping a teenager and a young woman

The ongoing pay and conditions dispute has prompted civil servants in the United Kingdom to strike throughout April

The recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville has brought gun violence to the forefront of public debate once more

Police have launched an appeal after a dog was reported stolen

A second man has been charged with the murder of Stefan Stelian Moraru in Barnet

25 firefighters responded to a fire at a shop with flats above on Vallance Road in Bethnal Green

Sir David is a legendary British actor who is best known for his roles in classic TV shows such as Only Fools and Horses

A 19-year-old burglar who stole over £60,000 worth of valuable property from the homes he targeted has been jailed for 18 months

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More