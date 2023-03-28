A Woman Has Been Jailed For Nine Years After Pleading Guilty To Six Offences Including False Imprisonment, Assault, And Robbery - Uknip

Zara Jade, 54, was sentenced today at Bradford Crown Court following the offences committed in August last year.

The court heard how she stabbed her partner with a small knife and falsely imprisoned her whilst demanding her pin number before leaving her restrained to go to the cash machine to withdraw money out.

Officers were informed when a scheduled visit from a nurse to the victim uncovered substantial injuries inflicted by Jade.

She was arrested and subsequently charged with all six offences before appearing at Bradford Crown Court today.

Jade received a 12-year sentence, nine years custodial and three years on licence.

Jade has also been given an indefinite restraining order which prevents her from having any contact with the victim.

Speaking on sentencing, DC Nicola Kirk of Calderdale Safeguarding Team said:

“We welcome the sentenced handed to Jade today, for the truly awful abuse that she subjected her partner to.

“I want to pay tribute to her victim for the courage she has shown in coming forward and supporting a prosecution which has resulted in the substantial sentence she has received.”

“We treat domestic abuse seriously across all our communities and would encourage anyone who may be suffering to come forward and report it.”

