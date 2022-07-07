At 12:49 a.m. today (July 6th), emergency services were dispatched to Hill Street in the resort due to reports of a fire on the top floor of a property.

Several people were able to flee the property before emergency services arrived.

A woman in her 40s was treated at the scene, but she was sadly pronounced dead at Blackpool Victoria Hospital despite the best efforts of the emergency services. At this time, our thoughts are with her family.

A man in his fifties was taken to Wythenshaw Hospital and is still in serious but stable condition.

Three more people, aged 26, 13, and 16, were also taken to the hospital. Their condition is not considered life-threatening. Another 15-year-old child was unharmed.

A joint police-fire investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, but it is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 101 and reference log 0059 from July 6, 2022.