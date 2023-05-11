Thursday, May 11, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023

by uknip247

In West London, a woman has been rushed to the hospital following a crash that occurred this afternoon. The incident, which involved multiple emergency services including the police, medics, and the Air Ambulance, has caused significant traffic issues for drivers in the area.

The crash took place on Gunnersbury Avenue, W5, prompting a response from the London Ambulance Service. An ambulance crew, a fast response car with a medic, and an incident response officer were dispatched to the scene. London’s Air Ambulance was also called to assist. The woman involved in the crash was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre.

As a result of the accident, the A406 North Circular in both directions has been blocked, leading to heavy traffic congestion. Motorists travelling through Acton and Ealing are experiencing delays as traffic diverts from the affected area.

The road has been closed for an hour, and traffic is being diverted away from the scene. A

