Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 48, of Lower Market Street, Hove, was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for 18 months on Thursday 28 July after being convicted in May of administering a noxious substance to her son, Mustafa, with the intent to injure, aggrieve, or annoy.

The jury found her guilty of administering Citalopram, an antidepressant, between September 1 and September 27, 2018, but acquitted her of attempted murder.

Mustafa, who had severe complex physical and mental disabilities, died on September 30, 2018, at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton, the court heard. He had been admitted for treatment three days earlier.

A post mortem and subsequent toxicology examination revealed the presence of non-prescribed medication in his system. The cause of death was unknown, and the drugs found in his system could not be blamed.

Prior to his hospitalisation, Mustafa and his mother were living on Eastview Terrace in Sedlescombe, East Sussex.

“This is a tragic case, and our thoughts remain with Mustafa’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said Detective Sergeant Barry Chandler of the East Sussex Safeguarding Unit after the incident.

“I’d like to thank the jury members who carefully considered the evidence presented to them, as well as the witnesses and our investigative team who worked so hard on this complex and distressing case.”