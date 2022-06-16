Sinead Lavelle, 34, of Offmore Road, Kidderminster, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine in December last year after a four-week trial.

On Friday, she was sentenced at Hereford Crown Court (10 June).

During the same trial, four men, including her partner Gareth Pegler of Saxon Way, Wychbold, were convicted of drug-related offences and sentenced to more than 26 years in prison.

Mighele Massey of Stourbridge Road, Dudley; Karl Browning of Hurcott Road, Kidderminster; and Darren Pegler of Coronation Way, Kidderminster were the other men.

In his summing up, His Honour Judge Martin Jackson stated that while Lavelle may not have been a willing participant, she was at the very least turning a blind eye, having previously stated about Gareth Pegler that “he does what he does.”

“You stayed and rekindled a relationship with a partner who is a professional criminal, so there has to be a price to pay,” Lavelle was told.

Her role in the enterprise included collecting drugs, paying those involved, and being present on some drug trips, including times when her children were present.

“Wives and partners frequently try to hide behind the relationship, claiming ignorance in order to avoid prosecution, as Sinead Lavelle did in this case.”

“She helped with the business and reaped the benefits of both the profits and the lifestyle.”

“As a result of her involvement and sentence, her children are now in the unfortunate situation of having both parents absent and serving prison sentences.”

“Anyone who engages in criminality, or turns a blind eye to profit from it, will be actively pursued by West Mercia Police – so before you do consider the consequences, ask yourself if it is really worth it,” he added.