A woman has been seriously injured after an RTC on the M54 in Telford

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision eastbound between junctions 6 and 7 near Wellington at 12.26pm.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene. On arrival, they discovered four cars had been involved in a collision.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “One patient, a woman, was in a critical condition on arrival. Ambulance crews provided advanced trauma care before conveying her to Princess Royal Hospital in Shrewsbury for further treatment.

“There were no other injuries.”