Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A woman has been seriously injured after an RTC on the M54 in Telford

A woman has been seriously injured after an RTC on the M54 in Telford

by uknip247

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision eastbound between junctions 6 and 7 near Wellington at 12.26pm.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene. On arrival, they discovered four cars had been involved in a collision.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “One patient, a woman, was in a critical condition on arrival. Ambulance crews provided advanced trauma care before conveying her to Princess Royal Hospital in Shrewsbury for further treatment.

“There were no other injuries.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Two police officers have been stabbed in a late-night attack in Soho

Detectives have charged a man with the murder of another man in...

New £6m match funding boost from the UK Government for Comic Relief...

The popular supermarket chain Aldi announced a third pay increase in a...

British Transport Police have successfully overturned the decision of an independent misconduct...

The recent decision by The Court of Appeal to reduce the original...

A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his...

Detectives investigating an incident of large-scale disorder in Dumbarton have arrested seven...

A recent operation carried out by German police across the states of...

A man has been jailed for a number of offences including controlling...

Drug dealer involved in large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine & heroin across...

Lancashire Police investigation into drug dealing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, has...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More