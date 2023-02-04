A woman has denied killing a mother whose decomposing body was discovered on her child’s bunk bed

Shakira Spencer, 35, was discovered by police on September 25 at her home

in Ealing after a neighbour expressed concern about her well-being and a

foul odour emanating from her flat.

Her body was so decomposed that a post-mortem examination could not

determine the cause of death. However, it is alleged that she was detained

and tortured over a number of days at a different address and had been

subjected to “beatings”.

Lisa Richardson, 43, appeared at the Old Bailey today (Friday, February 3)

and denied murder and preventing a lawful burial. Her pregnant

co-defendant, Ashana Studholme, 47, denied the same charges during a

previous hearing, and both women remain in custody.

Shakira was last seen alive on September 12, just two weeks before her

death.

The victim was last seen on September 12, with her neighbour becoming

concerned after she lost a lot of weight in the months leading up to her

death. Prosecutor Ben Holt previously told the court that Spencer had been

tortured and then returned to her own address, where she was discovered

decomposed.

An inquest heard that she could only be identified through her dental

records and that the cause of death was unknown. Richardson, Studholme, and

25-year-old Shaun Pendlebury were arrested and charged with her murder the

day after her body was discovered.

Pendlebury is scheduled to enter his pleas on March 24, with a trial date

set for September 4.