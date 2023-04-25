Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A woman has died after falling from height in Eltham

by uknip247
Police were called to Well Hall Road, Blackheath at 6:38pm on Tuesday 25 April following reports of a woman injured after falling from a height.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the woman died at the scene shortly after.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Cordons remain in place at the location.

