A woman has died and another has been seriously injured following a collision in #Lightwater in the early hours

today (1 November).

The incident occurred on the A322 near Broadway Road after a single car, a

Ford Fiesta Zetec, collided with a bridge.

The female driver, who is in her 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the

scene. Her next of kin have been made and are being supported by officers.

The female passenger had to be freed by fire crews and has been taken to

hospital with serious injuries.

The road will remain closed in both directions for some time while an

investigation into the collision is carried out.

Traffic is currently being diverted along Guildford Road through #Lightwater



.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone

with dashcam footage who may have been in the area at the time, to contact

them via Messenger quoting reference PR/P22228212.