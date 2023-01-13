Friday, January 13, 2023
Friday, January 13, 2023

A woman has died and another is in hospital after reports of a dog attack

Following reports of a dog attack, one woman died and another is in the hospital. Officers from Surrey Police were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham at 2.45pm on Thursday afternoon after reports of a dog attacking members of the public.

According to the police, a woman in her twenties was pronounced dead at the scene. Although formal identification has not yet occurred, her next of kin have been notified and are being assisted by specialist officers.

This incident will worry the local community, and I’d like to reassure them that we believe all of the dogs have been found and are in police custody. According to police, a second woman is in the hospital being treated for dog bites, and her condition is not life-threatening.

Armed officers detained seven dogs at the scene, with assistance from the National Police Air Service, and they are now in police custody.

Several road closures have been imposed in the area of Gravelly Hill, and officers are still on the scene. “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon,” said Chief Inspector Alan Sproston.

“This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody. Our investigation into the circumstances of the incident is still ongoing, and we would like to ask the community not to speculate.”

