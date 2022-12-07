A woman has died following a hit-and-run collision on the Dunhill Road, between Coleraine and Limavady, on Tuesday evening, 6th December

Shortly after 7pm police received a report from a passing motorist concerned for the safety of a female pedestrian walking on the Dunhill Road. Officers attended and sadly located the body of a woman who, it is believed, was struck by a vehicle which has failed to remain at the scene. The road was closed for a time as police conducted enquiries at the scene and has since reopened. Efforts are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved.

Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on Tuesday evening at around 7pm to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.