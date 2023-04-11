Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

A woman has died following a road traffic collision on the M40 this morning

by uknip247
A Woman Has Died Following A Road Traffic Collision On The M40 This Morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a multi-vehicle RTC on the northbound side of the motorway, between junctions 11 and 12, at 7.37am and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene. An ambulance crew from South Coast Ambulance Service also attended, together with an off-duty paramedic and off-duty nurse.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered two patients.

“One of them, a woman, was found to be in a critical condition and was already receiving medical attention from police officers.

“Ambulance staff quickly began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to John Radcliffe Hospital.”

