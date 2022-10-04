Sadly, a woman has died following a fire in a flat above a shop in Greengate Street, Plaistow, on September 28.

Part of a four-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by the fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman via an internal staircase and she was taken to the hospital where she sadly later died.

The Brigade was called at 1.35am and the fire was under control by 2.19am. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Plaistow, East Ham and Stratford fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police.