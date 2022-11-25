Friday, November 25, 2022
Friday, November 25, 2022

Iopc Say They Have Sent
A woman has died in a car crash on the A13 in Dagenham, after the vehicle she was a passenger in was involved in a serious crash with a van fleeing police

A woman has died in a car crash on the A13 in Dagenham, after the vehicle she was a passenger in was involved in a serious crash with a van fleeing police

Essex Police requested a white van, which was on the wrong side of the carriageway, to stop on the A13 shortly after 2.30am this morning, however, the vehicle failed to stop.

Emergency crews including paramedics and fire crew were called to the scene.

Police say a female passenger in second car has now died and two were taken to hospital.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct, has confirmed it will carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A woman has tragically died at the scene of a fatal collision on the A13 in Dagenham in the early hours of this morning following a police pursuit that took place just after 2.30am

The black car collided with the white van, which was fleeing a police pursuit. The female passenger of the car was tragically pronounced dead on the scene
Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper, Essex Police gold commander, said: ‘Shortly after 2.30am this morning, Friday, November 25, a vehicle failed to stop when requested by officers on the A13 in Essex.

‘Officers then remained in the proximity of that vehicle as it travelled on the A13 near Rainham.

‘The vehicle was then involved in a serious collision with another vehicle. Despite the best efforts of officers and medics at the scene, a female passenger in the second vehicle has now died.

‘We are currently working with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service who, at this stage, are leading the response to the incident.

‘As is appropriate, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, which has confirmed it will carry out an independent investigation.’

The police force said it will support the IOPC investigation which will be held into the incident – which happened during a police chase – and the wider circumstances.

A London Ambulance Service ambulance spokesperson said: ‘We were called today at 2.35am to reports of a road traffic collision on Gale Street, Dagenham.

‘We sent a number of resources to the scene, including three ambulance crews, two incident response officers, one advanced paramedic practitioner, members of our hazardous area response team (HART), and a team leader in a car.

‘We treated three people at the scene. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of our crews, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘The other two patients were taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.’

Officers from the Met Police will investigate the collision.

An IOPC spokesperson said: ‘We are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash overnight on the A13 near Rainham, east London. At this early stage, we were advised that a vehicle failed to stop for Essex Police officers before it travelled on to the A13 in Essex at around 2.30am.

‘We have established that the vehicle travelled down the wrong side of the carriageway, with officers following the vehicle on the correct side of the A13, before the vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming vehicle.

‘Tragically a passenger in the second vehicle has died at the scene.

‘We were notified at around 4.20am and declared an independent investigation shortly after.

‘We have sent investigators to the crash scene and to the police post-incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

‘Our investigation is in its initial stages.

