A woman has sadly died following a collision near Marlborough

Emergency services were called to the A346 at Cadley yesterday afternoon at 2.15pm following a report that a Suzuki Swift travelling northbound had collided with a tree.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver – a woman in her 80s – was taken to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Sadly, she has since died in the hospital.

Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage.

If you can help, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 and quote log number 158 of November 12.

Alternatively, email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.