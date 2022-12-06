Tuesday, December 6, 2022
A Woman Has Sustained Serious Injuries Following A Road Traffic Collision In Pendeford Yesterday
by @uknip247

 

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident involving a bus and a pedestrian on Blaydon Road in Wolverhampton at 4.48pm and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered an elderly woman who was the pedestrian.

“She was assessed at the scene and had sustained serious injuries.

“She received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“Nobody from the bus required treatment.

