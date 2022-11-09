A woman high on cannabis escaped a 100-mph crash without injury after rolling her car on a roundabout and flying over a crash barrier

The car, believed to be a five-door Mini, was lying on its roof, according to a photograph released by Thames Valley Police this morning.

Officers stated that the woman avoided injury “only by sheer luck and modern car design.”

‘She was thankfully uninjured, but failed a roadside drugs test for Cannabis and was arrested,’ said a spokesperson.

The woman was driving at 100 mph when she lost control of her car and flew over the barrier, right, with the vehicle landing on its roof after spinning 180 degrees and pointing back in the direction it had just come from.

Around 2 a.m. today, the incident occurred at the Wendlebury Interchange, just outside Bicester.

The car was believed to be travelling at 100 mph on the A34 when it entered the roundabout leading to the M40 motorway. She lost control of her car at some point and flipped over the crash barrier, narrowly avoiding colliding with several trees.

