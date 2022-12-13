A woman in her 40s taken to hospital following a two-car accident in Sidcup

At 11:25 a.m. today, an incident occurred in Sidcup Hill (December 13).

When police and London Ambulance Service arrived, they discovered a woman who had been injured.

Officers are currently awaiting word on her condition.

“Police were called shortly before 11:25hrs on Tuesday, 13 December to Sidcup Hill, Sidcup following reports of a collision involving two cars,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service responded, and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital.” We are waiting for an update on her condition.

“A number of road closures are in effect while emergency services respond.”