A Woman In Her 70s Is Fighting For Her Life After Being Involved In A Collision In Eltham
A woman in her 40s taken to hospital following a two-car accident in Sidcup

A woman in her 40s taken to hospital following a two-car accident in Sidcup

At 11:25 a.m. today, an incident occurred in Sidcup Hill (December 13).

When police and London Ambulance Service arrived, they discovered a woman who had been injured.

Officers are currently awaiting word on her condition.

Police were called shortly before 11:25hrs on Tuesday, 13 December to Sidcup Hill, Sidcup following reports of a collision involving two cars,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service responded, and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital.” We are waiting for an update on her condition.

“A number of road closures are in effect while emergency services respond.”

