Police Holding tape
A woman in her 50s has been stabbed, she was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary with life threatening injuries

Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Ellesmere Way, Carlisle following a report at around 3pm today (Dec 17).
The report was of a woman in her 50s having been stabbed, she was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.
Arrest enquiries were conducted and a 38-year-old man from Carlisle was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
He remains in police custody.
Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident
A cordon is currently in place on Ellesmere Way and Thirlwell Gardens whilst detectives conduct investigative enquiries.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.
You can report online at https://orlo.uk/kQjTH, quoting incident number 186 of 17 December 2022. You can also phone on 101 and ask to speak to an officer from the North Cumbria Crime and Safeguarding Team.

