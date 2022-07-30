Police are investigating the incident, which is said to have occurred at around 1.35pm on Monday in the restaurant of the tourist attraction on Culver Parade.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, a physical altercation between a woman and a young boy (aged 3) is alleged to have occurred.

Everyone involved is acquainted with one another.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 101 and reference 44220299074. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and remain completely anonymous.