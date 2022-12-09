A woman in her 70s is fighting for her life after being involved in a collision in Eltham

At 2.35 p.m. today, a pedestrian collided with a lorry on Footscray Road (December 9).

Officers were called, as were London Ambulance Service crews and an air ambulance.

The woman was treated on the spot before being transported to the hospital.

The lorry’s driver pulled over to the side of the road.

Following the incident, no arrests were made.

The police are investigating the situation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage that could aid police in their investigation is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 3868/9 Dec.

“Police were called to Footscray Road, Eltham, at 2.35pm on Friday, 9 December, to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Officers dispatched LAS and London’s Air Ambulance.”

“The woman, who is thought to be in her 70s, was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital; her condition is considered life-threatening.”

“The lorry came to a halt at the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made.

“Enquiries are still ongoing.”

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage that could aid police in their investigation should call 101, ref CAD 3868/9 Dec.”