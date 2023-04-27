A woman in her 80s suffered life-changing injuries and is being treated in a hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Drakes Way in Swindon on Monday (24/04).

At just after 4.30pm a black Hyundai i10 had been travelling on Queens Drive and entered the roundabout. It is reported that a blue coloured van cut in front of the car, causing them to leave the roundabout onto a concrete area and collide with a white Ford Transit waiting to enter the roundabout.

A woman in her 80s suffered life changing injuries and is being treated in hospital.