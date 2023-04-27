Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A woman in her 80s suffered life-changing injuries and is being treated in a hospital

A woman in her 80s suffered life-changing injuries and is being treated in a hospital

by uknip247

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Drakes Way in Swindon on Monday (24/04).

At just after 4.30pm a black Hyundai i10 had been travelling on Queens Drive and entered the roundabout. It is reported that a blue coloured van cut in front of the car, causing them to leave the roundabout onto a concrete area and collide with a white Ford Transit waiting to enter the roundabout.

A woman in her 80s suffered life changing injuries and is being treated in hospital.

  • Any Witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting Log number 0191.
  • Alternatively, they can contact the team directly – SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Teenager fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times in East London knife attack

A Herne Bay man who repeatedly threatened and followed a woman has been jailed

Police are working to trace Danville Miller, who is wanted on recall to prison after a reported assault in Sheffield in August 2022

Two deranged rapists from West London drove a woman to Slough and threatened her in a remote park before committing a heinous sexual attack

A young woman has been discovered deceased at her boarding school

The parents of a man who sustained serious injuries after being assaulted while on a night out in Colchester have thanked officers for their...

A detective who has put numerous child sex offenders behind bars has been crowned Nottinghamshire Police’s top officer

Hastings motorist falls foul of window tint regulations

Man arrested in Crawley after attempted child abduction at local play area

A man who assaulted his partner while she was pregnant and threatened the welfare of her unborn baby has been jailed

A banned driver who left a man dead and his wife seriously injured as they crossed a road has been jailed.

Two officers who helped save a child’s life were among those recognised with awards from the Chief Constable of Kent Police

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.