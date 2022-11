The collision happened yesterday around 1.50pm on the A21 between Tonbridge and Pembury.

Officers discovered her car overturned near some trees.

The road was closed for more than 12 hours, with the fire crews from Kent Fire and Rescue called to assist the Police

The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and her next of kin were notified.

An investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the collision.