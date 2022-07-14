Police say they were called to a hotel on Addington Street in Waterloo at 11.30 p.m. after concerns were raised about the woman’s welfare. Both police officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to the scene, where the woman had fallen from a hotel window. She tragically died at the scene.

Police have since notified her next of kin, who are being assisted by specially trained officers. The death has not been ruled suspicious. Following the incident, police closed Addington Street between the Southbank and Waterloo Station from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m., with a cordon in place between York Road and Lambeth Palace Road.

Prior to the incident on Addington Street, the woman had gone missing from the Barnet area of North London at 10.30 p.m.

Following the tragic death, the Met Police’s complaints division notified the Directorate of Professional Standards.