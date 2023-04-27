Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

A woman in her forties was discovered dead in Bostall Woods

Concerns were expressed for the well-being of a woman shortly after 4.20 p.m. yesterday (April 26).

Officers and London Ambulance Service teams arrived and discovered a woman deceased.

Her next of kin has been notified.

The death was unexpected, but it is not being investigated.

Officers will help prepare a report for the coroner.

If you need to chat to someone, call Samaritans on 116 123 at any time of day or night.

“Police were called at 4.21pm on Wednesday, 26 April to concerns for the welfare of a woman in Bostall Woods,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Officers were present, as were paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.” A woman in her forties was discovered dead at the scene.

“Her heirs have been notified.”

“The death was unexpected, but it is not being treated as suspicious, and officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner.”

