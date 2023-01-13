Friday, January 13, 2023
Friday, January 13, 2023

A Woman In Her Twenties Died After Being Mauled By A Dog In Caterham, According To Surrey Police
A woman in her twenties died after being mauled by a dog in Caterham, according to Surrey Police

by @uknip247

 

Officers were called to Gravelly Hill around 2.45pm on Thursday after the animal attacked members of the public.

 

At the scene, the victim was pronounced dead. Formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been notified, according to the police.

 

A second woman was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog, but her condition is not life-threatening.

 

Armed officers attended with support from the National Police Air Service and Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon. This incident will worry the local community, and I’d like to reassure them that we believe all of the dogs have been found and are in police custody.

“Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate.

