A woman in her twenties has died in a fire in South London on New years Day

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday (January 1), police, firefighters, and paramedics rushed to Old Kent Road in response to reports of a fire. The area was evacuated, and roads were closed, forcing eight buses to divert between the Bricklayers Arms and New Cross.

“Sadly, one woman, believed to be in her 20s, died at the scene,” a police spokesperson confirmed. A crime scene has been established as police investigate what occurred. Earlier, London Fire Brigade firefighters were seen using a turntable ladder to battle the flames.

The London Fire Brigade has been contacted for a response.