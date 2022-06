Hampshire Constabulary says they were called to the woods at 6:19 p.m. yesterday (Thursday).

It came after reports of concern for a woman’s well-being.

Officers were dispatched to the scene. They discovered the body of a woman in her twenties, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to a police spokesperson:

“The woman’s next of kin has been notified.”

“The death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner is being prepared.”