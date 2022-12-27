A woman in her twenties was rushed to hospital this morning (Tuesday, December 27) after being shot on a major road in North London

The woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the arm. Her condition is unknown at this time.

In the early hours, police rushed to the scene at the intersection of West Green Road and Grove Park Road in South Tottenham. At just before 6.30 a.m., emergency services, including London Ambulance Service paramedics, responded to reports of a shooting.

The incident has been reported to the young woman’s family. Police have left a crime scene around West Green Road in South Tottenham after preliminary investigations indicate she was shot in the area. There have been no arrests.

The major road A504 West Green Road is closed in both directions between Portland Road and Grove Park Road

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and reference CAD 1148/27Dec. If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.