At 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, police were called to reports of a car colliding with a pedicab on New Kent Road.

A woman, thought to be the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has been notified.

The driver of the pedicab, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken arm.

The car driver was arrested and taken into police custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Southwark,” a Metropolitan Police officer said.

“Police were called to New Kent Road SE1 at 04:10hrs on Sunday, 10 July, to reports of a car colliding with a pedicab.”

“Officers and London Ambulance Service responded to the scene.”

“Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, a woman in her twenties, believed to be a passenger in the pedicab, was pronounced dead at the scene.” Her family has been notified.

“The pedicab driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken arm.”

“The car driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while intoxicated.” He has been arrested by police.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101, ref 1420/10juul.”