Police were called to reports of a man being injured during a disturbance on Torkildsen Way in Harlow.

Officers were notified of the incident shortly after 3.20 a.m. on Sunday, June 26.

The man, in his 30s, required hospital treatment and is still there.

Cayleigh Reid, 25, of Windsor Road in Slough, faces one count of attempted murder and one count of attempted GBH.

She is scheduled to appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court today, June 28th.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and encourage anyone with information about it who has yet to come forward to speak with us to do so.