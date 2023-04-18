A woman is due to appear in court tomorrow to face a charge in connection with a security alert on board an EasyJet flight at #Stansted Airport

Police received a call reporting a security concern on a plane on the ground at the airport shortly after 7.40pm on Wednesday 19 October.

Officers responded quickly and worked with our partners at Stansted to move the plane to a secure area so they could carry out enquiries.

Following a plane search, nothing of concern was found on board.

Three people – two men aged 19 and 23 and a 20 year-old woman – were arrested.

The men have since been told they face no further action but the woman – Lucia Johnson of Marrowbrook Lane, Farnborough – has been summonsed to appear in court.

She is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday 19 April) to face two charges of sending an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message or matter.