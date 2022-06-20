Officers responding to a fight call in Nottingham’s Clumber Street were kicked and pushed, leaving them bruised and in pain.

Police were quickly dispatched to the scene shortly before 3.30 a.m. on Friday (17 June). During the investigation, four people were arrested and several officers were assaulted.

Jadakiss Ancel-Samms, 19, of Lobelia Close, St Ann’s, is accused of three counts of assault by beating on an emergency worker. She was granted unconditional bail and will appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 7, 2022.

A 19-year-old woman was also detained on suspicion of affray and two counts of assault on a constable by beating. She was later released on conditional bail.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault on a first responder. A conditional caution was issued to her.

A 21-year-old man was also taken into custody on suspicion of affray. He was later released on conditional bail.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

“We have recently shone a light on the work of response officers and their vital role in keeping Nottinghamshire safe, and this is a perfect example of some of the challenges they face every day while carrying out their job,” said Sergeant Sue Farren of Nottinghamshire Police.

“We have repeatedly stated that violence against our officers will not be tolerated, and we will take appropriate action against anyone involved in this type of disorder.”

“Fortunately, none of the officers were seriously hurt and only received bruises and discomfort.”

“We are here to help those in need, and no police officer should ever have to put up with being assaulted simply for doing their job.”

“Our investigations into this incident are still ongoing, and I would encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or has any mobile phone footage to contact us or speak to a patrolling officer.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has any CCTV or mobile phone footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 59 of 17 June 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.