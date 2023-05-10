Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

A woman remains critical after being involved in a collision with a police motorcycle in West London

A Woman Has Been Injured After Being Involved In A Collision With A Police Motorcycle In West London

At approximately 3.21pm on Wednesday, 10 May a police motorcycle on escort duties was involved in a collision with a member of the public on the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, SW5.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and a woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to the hospital. She remains there in critical condition. Her family have been informed.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Road closures remain in place while the scene is dealt with.

As is routine, the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

