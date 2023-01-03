A woman sustained head injuries after a piece of rock was thrown through the window at The Hussar pub in Garlinge

A CCTV image of a man has been released by officers investigating a serious assault in Thanet.

It was reported that the assault took place between 12.10pm and 12.20pm on New Year’s Day (1 January 2023) at The Hussar pub in Canterbury Road, Garlinge.

A woman sustained head injuries after a piece of rock was thrown through the window into the premises. The victim attended a local hospital for treatment.

The window was also damaged during the incident.

Officers are investigating the assault and have issued an image of a man they would like to identify as he may have information which could assist enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information regarding the assault should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/389/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.