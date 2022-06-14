A man approached the woman as she walked down the street and asked for directions. He then pursued her to her nearby car, climbed into the passenger seat, and attempted to sexually assault her. After she screamed and struggled, he bolted down Archfield Road. Fortunately, she did not require hospitalisation for her injuries, but she was shocked and distressed.

Officers arrived and searched the area, but found no trace of the suspect. House-to-house inquiries have been conducted.

The suspect has been described as a stocky white man in his 30s with stubble and a northern accent. He was dressed in a grey and black fleece jacket, dark shorts or trousers, and a black backpack.

“It is unusual for this type of incident to happen during the daytime in a built-up area,” said Neighbourhood Sergeant Nick Birch. We will increase patrols in the area in the coming days, and the woman will receive assistance from our victim and witness care team. I would encourage anyone with information that could be useful to come forward.”

Please contact us if you were in Cotham Grove or Archfield Road around 3.50pm and witnessed the incident, or if you have any dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage that could help.

If you can assist, please dial 101 and give the operator the reference number 5222139598, or fill out our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their Anonymous Online Form.

When you contact Crimestoppers, no personal information is collected, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not be required to appear in court or speak with police.