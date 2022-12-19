Officers, London Ambulance Service crews, and the London Fire Brigade were dispatched to the scene.

A woman was found injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Her condition has been determined to be non-life threatening or non-life changing.

There have been no arrests as a result of the incident.

“Police were called at 7.33am on Monday, 19 December to reports of a road traffic collision in Westwood Lane, Welling,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Fire Brigade responded and discovered two cars in collision.

“A woman has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

“No arrests have been made.”