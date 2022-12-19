Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Say No Arrests Have Been Made Relating The England Football Player Raid
Home BREAKING A woman was found injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment

A woman was found injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment

by @uknip247

Officers, London Ambulance Service crews, and the London Fire Brigade were dispatched to the scene.

A woman was found injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Her condition has been determined to be non-life threatening or non-life changing.

There have been no arrests as a result of the incident.

Police were called at 7.33am on Monday, 19 December to reports of a road traffic collision in Westwood Lane, Welling,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Fire Brigade responded and discovered two cars in collision.

“A woman has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

“No arrests have been made.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged and is due to appear in court...

Police in Sussex would like to speak to them in connection to...

Police re appealing for information following a robbery in Gillingham

A man from Heywood has been charged with the rape of a...

The four-month closure of two slip roads between the M2 and the...

Tribute issued following fatal collision claim the life of Lucy Machin

Elon Musk will step down as Twitter CEO if he keeps his...

Southern Water say they would like to apologise again for the ongoing...

Officers investigating an assault on a woman at a restaurant in Maidstone...

Warning to criminals as crime-busting scheme relaunched

The BBC’s hit new reality show The Traitors can now be played...

Thai navy ships and helicopters are searching for more than two dozen...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"