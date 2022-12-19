Officers, London Ambulance Service crews, and the London Fire Brigade were dispatched to the scene.
A woman was found injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Her condition has been determined to be non-life threatening or non-life changing.
There have been no arrests as a result of the incident.
“Police were called at 7.33am on Monday, 19 December to reports of a road traffic collision in Westwood Lane, Welling,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.
“Officers, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Fire Brigade responded and discovered two cars in collision.
“A woman has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
“No arrests have been made.”