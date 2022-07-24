Emergency services were called to the A638 High Street in Bawtry shortly after midnight this morning (Sunday, July 24).

It is believed that two female pedestrians were crossing High Street when they were both hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove away.

Unfortunately, one of the pedestrians, a 30-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed, and they have requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. They are aided by specially trained officers.

A 33-year-old woman, the second pedestrian, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, the vehicle involved was a red Nissan Juke with front end damage. The vehicle has yet to be found. Officers conducting the investigation would like to hear from anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death through reckless driving. She is currently being held by police.

Officers are asking anyone who saw a red Nissan Juke in the area around the time of the collision, as well as anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage, to contact them.

If you have any information that could help, please contact police via live chat, our online portal, or by calling 101 and referencing incident 14 of July 24, 2022. If you have dashcam footage, please email it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject line.