A woman was punched in the face after she woke up to find an intruder in her bedroom

She shouted out thinking it was her son – but it turned out to be 29-year-old John Hunter.

After realising it wasn’t her son, the woman screamed at him to get out of her house along with a second unknown intruder.

After the pair had stepped out of her front door, Hunter suddenly turned back around and punched her in the face, causing her to fall backwards onto the floor. Hunter and the other male then ran off.

The woman suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident which happened at her home in Peveril Street, Radford, during the early hours of 6 October 2018.

Following inquiries, Hunter, of Gardendale Avenue, Clifton, was arrested and he subsequently pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment suspended for 24 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 10 March 2023.

He was also ordered to pay £1,500 compensation and was handed a restraining order for two years.

Detective Constable Darren Barker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It must have been terrifying for this woman when she came face-to-face with these intruders in the way she did.

“She suffered nasty facial injuries after Hunter turned violent without warning after leaving her house.

“I hope today’s sentence brings some degree of closure for her in this case, and also serves as an opportunity for this offender to reflect on his appalling behaviour and the lasting impact it has had.”