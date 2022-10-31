A woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after her e-scooter collided with a moped

The incident took place in South West London (Friday, October 28). The 23-year-old rider was crossing a Putney junction just before 7.20 a.m. when she was severely injured in the crash.

Police closed Upper Richmond Road in both directions at the intersection with Dyers Lane and set up a crime scene as they investigate the accident.

The woman is currently being treated at a South London hospital, and police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them.

“Fri 28/10 at 07:19hrs, Police and @Ldn Ambulance attended a report of a 23yr old female who had been riding an e-scooter Dyers Lane, junc. Upper Richmond Rd, when she was in collision with a moped. She sustained a serious head injury and was taken to a South London Hospital,” a Kingston Police spokesperson said.

“There is a crime scene and road closures in place.” The investigation is still ongoing. Please be aware that delays may occur in the area. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 1384/28OCT22. Thank you in advance for your help.”