Kent Police were called to the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, 22 June 2022, to report that a patient had verbally abused and attempted to assault a staff member.

When the victim’s coworkers attempted to assist him, they were also assaulted.

Officers from the response team arrived and arrested Rebecca Colman on the spot.

Colman, 28, of Station Road, Edenbridge, was later charged with two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker and causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS property.

On Thursday, June 23, she appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty.

Colman was sentenced to 240 days in prison, with a suspended sentence activated for previous offences against emergency workers.

Chief Inspector Omid Changizi, District Commander for Tunbridge Wells, stated:

‘Every day, police officers and hospital personnel face unpredictable, difficult, and sometimes volatile situations.’

‘However, they should be able to perform their roles without being subjected to abuse and physical violence, just like any other job.’

Any assault on emergency personnel is completely unacceptable, and we will not hesitate to prosecute those who endanger their safety in this manner.’

The Assaults on Emergency Workers Act went into effect in November 2018, creating a new assault offence against emergency workers such as cops, paramedics, nurses, and other blue light workers.

It also gives judges harsher sentencing powers.