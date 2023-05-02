Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A woman who died after being found unresponsive at an address in Chelmsford has been described as a “fantastic mother” who was “loved by everyone”

Essex Police are now in a position to identify her as 37 year-old Elise Mason.

Officers were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue just before 5.10am on Wednesday (26 April) where Elise was found unresponsive inside.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

Paying tribute to her, her mum said:

“I have not only lost my Daughter, but I have lost my best friend too.

“Elise was a fantastic mother to her children and she was loved by everybody.

“Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Thirty-eight-year-old Mark Donovan, of Rothmans Avenue, has been charged with Elise’s murder.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (28 April) and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday 2 May.

Do you have information?

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Major Crime Team on 101 and quote incident number 105 of 26 April.

Make an anonymous report

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

