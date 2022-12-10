A Woman Who Died Following A Collision In Bedford Last Week Has Been Named As Debra Swindle.

Debra, 57, from Kempston, was crossing Kimbolton Road at approximately 8.10am on Tuesday 29 November when she was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall convertible car.

Emergency services attended and Debra was taken to hospital , where she died shortly afterwards.

Paying tribute to her, Debra’s family said: “Loving mother, nanny, daughter, sister, partner and dear friend. Debra was loved by all and touched the lives of so many.

“With a heart of gold, she continually looked out for and supported her family, along with those she worked with and cared for throughout her long career.

“Debra’s smile and infectious laughter will turn to memories. Her kindness and love will never be forgotten. Taken too soon, Debra will be devastatingly missed. May she rest in peace and her memory live on.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It is vital we establish what has led to the tragic death of Debra and our thoughts are very much with her loved ones at this time.

“This happened in a busy area at a time where there is likely to have been lots of people passing in their cars or on foot.

“Please get in touch if you saw anything or have any information which can help our enquiries.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or other video footage which can help with our investigation .”