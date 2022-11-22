She was Claire Wilson, 55, from Dunfermline.
The incident happened between Luncarty and Bankfoot around 21.20 GMT on
Thursday, 17 November.
Mrs Wilson was the driver and sole occupant of a white Mini Cooper, which
was the only vehicle involved in the incident.
The A9 was closed northbound while road crash investigation work was
carried out and re-opened around 02.30 on Friday, 18 November, 2022.
Sergeant Gordon Dickson said: “Our thoughts are with Claire’s family and
friends at this difficult time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to
this collision and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet
spoken to police to come forward.
“You can call 101, quoting reference 3418 of Thursday, 17 November.”
A woman who died in a crash on the A9 in Perthshire has been named by Police Scotland
She was Claire Wilson, 55, from Dunfermline.