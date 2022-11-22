Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

A woman who died in a crash on the A9 in Perthshire has been named by Police Scotland

by @uknip247
0 comment

She was Claire Wilson, 55, from Dunfermline.
The incident happened between Luncarty and Bankfoot around 21.20 GMT on
Thursday, 17 November.
Mrs Wilson was the driver and sole occupant of a white Mini Cooper, which
was the only vehicle involved in the incident.
The A9 was closed northbound while road crash investigation work was
carried out and re-opened around 02.30 on Friday, 18 November, 2022.
Sergeant Gordon Dickson said: “Our thoughts are with Claire’s family and
friends at this difficult time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to
this collision and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet
spoken to police to come forward.
“You can call 101, quoting reference 3418 of Thursday, 17 November.”

