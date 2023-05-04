Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

A woman who feared she would die when her ex-partner assaulted her has bravely spoken of her ordeal in court before her attacker was given a 46-month jail term

by uknip247

Jamie Kentsch, aged 41, attacked the woman in Wellingborough on the evening of October 29 last year, pinning her down by the neck while repeatedly punching her in the face, fracturing her cheekbone and causing extensive swelling and bruising.

Northamptonshire Police attended, and after the woman was taken to hospital, Kentsch was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and multiple breaches of a restraining order, entering guilty pleas on what would have been the first day of his court trial.

During sentencing at Northampton Crown Court last Friday, April 28, the woman bravely took to the stand to recall how she feared she would die during Kentsch’s attack, and detail how his abuse had affected her.

Reading her victim personal statement, the woman told the court: “Every day I look in the mirror I can see that it is disfigured, this is a constant reminder of what Jamie did to me.”

Kentsch, of South Wootton, King’s Lynn, was sentenced to a total of 46 months for the assault, the restraining order breaches and a number of thefts committed in Norfolk.

He was also issued with an indefinite restraining order preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman by any means in the future.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer PC Abigail Kennedy, of the Force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Team, said: “I would like to commend the survivor in this case, who supported a prosecution and bravely stood up and read out her victim personal statement to the court.

“Jamie Kentsch is a violent and dangerous bully. This was not the first time he had assaulted the survivor and I hope that now Kentsch is in prison, where he belongs, she can finally begin to rebuild her life.

“I welcome the sentence passed on Kentsch and I hope this case sends a message to all victims that we will support them.”

