A woman who fell into an icy lake as she tried to rescue a dog was taken to hospital

A West Midlands firefighter who tried to swim to her suffered mild hypothermia but, thankfully, did not need hospital treatment.

Then, as West Midlands and Staffordshire firefighters were about to leave the scene, they were told that a second dog, being walked by other people, needed rescuing – and took to the water again to save that animal.

Yesterday afternoon’s (Thurs 15 Dec) incidents have prompted the two fire and rescue services to urge dog walkers to keep their pets on leads and not let them stray on to ice.

They came just four days after a devastating water incident in Solihull, which resulted in the tragic deaths of four boys.

At 1.25pm on Thursday, we were alerted to a woman in her early sixties in water at Himley Park, Staffs. Fire crews from Dudley and Wombourne (Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service) responded initially.

One of the Dudley firefighters entered the water to try to rescue the woman but was unable to reach her because of the thick ice. A boat was used to bring both to shore, and the dog eventually got itself to safety.

The woman later sent her thanks to her rescuers as she recovered in the hospital.