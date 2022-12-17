A woman who fell into an icy lake as she tried to rescue a dog was taken to hospital

A West Midlands firefighter who tried to swim to her suffered mild hypothermia but, thankfully, did not need hospital treatment.
Then, as West Midlands and Staffordshire firefighters were about to leave the scene, they were told that a second dog, being walked by other people, needed rescuing – and took to the water again to save that animal.
Yesterday afternoon’s (Thurs 15 Dec) incidents have prompted the two fire and rescue services to urge dog walkers to keep their pets on leads and not let them stray on to ice.
They came just four days after a devastating water incident in Solihull, which resulted in the tragic deaths of four boys.
At 1.25pm on Thursday, we were alerted to a woman in her early sixties in water at Himley Park, Staffs. Fire crews from Dudley and Wombourne (Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service) responded initially.
One of the Dudley firefighters entered the water to try to rescue the woman but was unable to reach her because of the thick ice. A boat was used to bring both to shore, and the dog eventually got itself to safety.
The woman later sent her thanks to her rescuers as she recovered in the hospital.
As fire crews were preparing to leave the scene, they were alerted to a second dog in the water. Amid fears that its owners were about to enter the lake, members of our Technical Rescue Unit used a boat to rescue it.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: “We cannot stress enough the dangers of winter ice.
“We understand that dog owners will want to do all they can to rescue their pet if it gets into difficulty. But please keep them on leads near frozen, open water – for their safety, for your own safety, and that of our firefighters.”
Dog walkers are urged:
- keep dogs on leads near ice
- don’t throw sticks or toys on to the ice
- never go on to ice, or into icy water, to rescue a dog or other animal – call the RSPCA, 999 or 112
- move to somewhere where the dog will be able to climb out and call them towards you.