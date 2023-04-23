A woman who found the courage to speak to officers about a controlling and abusive relationship has been praised after her ex-partner was put behind bars

The survivor was emotionally controlled and threatened with violence by Anthony Pendleton.

Thirty-two-year-old Pendleton tried to take over her life by preventing her from speaking to family and friends, making threats and stopping her from wearing certain clothes and makeup when she went out.

Pendleton, of Winchester Close, Worksop, was jailed for two years and five months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (18 April).

He had earlier pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage.

Officers were first alerted when the survivor called 999. She did not speak during the call but a man could be heard in the background making threats to harm her and damage her home.

A neighbour also reported the same disturbance in the early hours of the morning on 14 May 2022.

During interviews with officers, she revealed how Pendleton had tried to control her life. After one argument he ripped a door at her home off its hinges.

Detective Constable Liam Cowan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I would like to express my thanks to the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout this case. This has taken an emotional toll on both her and her family.

“I wish her the very best in the next stage of the process of rebuilding her life, and most of all in regaining her confidence.

“Pendleton has been dealt with by the courts and I hope this sentencing can bring her comfort.

“Anyone living in an abusive and violent relationship will know how extremely difficult it is to deal with, often leading to becoming completely isolated from friends and other support networks, and it can destroy self-esteem.

“This victim has been incredibly brave in telling her story, sometimes under the most difficult of circumstances.

“I hope this case provides reassurance to others who are suffering, that although the steps to come forward can appear difficult, you will be listened to, helped and kept safe.

“Police are here to help you and are waiting for your call. If you or anyone else is in danger, please call 999 immediately, and we will come to your aid.

“There are many other ways to come forward, and if you feel more comfortable seeking support from another organisation such as a charity or a school, then please speak up as early as you can, to whoever you can.”

Nottinghamshire Police is part of the Make Yourself Heard Campaign, which aims to show people how they can report an emergency when it is not safe to speak.

Dialling 55 after calling 999 takes you through to a silent call service, whereby call handlers will give you specific directions on how to report your emergency.

Support is also available via the freephone 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline number – run by Refuge – on 0808 2000 247 and online at www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk