A woman was arrested after being found in possession of more than 40 wraps of class A and B drugs.

Stacie Sullivan, 34, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Tuesday (14 June) at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court after admitting possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

The court heard how officers stopped a black Seat Leon on Lovatt Street in Stoke-on-Trent on October 13, 2021.

Sullivan, the rear-seat passenger, was found with heroin, monkey dust, and £285 in cash.

She was arrested and later released on police bail.

On November 10, police received reports of a drug operation at an address on Ripon Road in Stoke-on-Trent.

Officers arrived and discovered a Kinder egg case containing 46 deals of monkey dust and ten deals of heroin – worth around £1,000 – as well as a paper tick-list.

Sullivan, who was present at the address, was discovered in possession of 31 wraps of monkey dust and 17 deals of heroin worth approximately £800.

“Sullivan did not learn from her previous encounter with police and was intent on continuing her criminality,” said Sergeant Marc Proctor, the officer in charge of the case.

“I am pleased with the sentence and hope that it serves as a reminder of the various ways in which officers are proactively pursuing the supply of illegal drugs within our communities.”