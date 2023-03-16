A Woman Who Killed A Toddler Has Been Jailed For 15 Years - Uknip

Three-year-old Harvey Borrington died from head injuries inflicted by Leila Borrington at her home in Jacksdale on 7 August 2021.

Borrington, aged 23, claimed the boy had fallen from a chair and banged his head.

A Woman Who Killed A Toddler Has Been Jailed For 15 Years 1

Medical experts, however, concluded that his injuries had been caused by repeated blows rather than a one-off fall.

During a lengthy trial at Nottingham Crown Court, jury members heard of additional assaults on the boy in the weeks prior to his death.

They were also shown a distressing video filmed by Borrington of Harvey lying inured on the floor shortly after his fatal collapse.

He died two days later in hospital.

Borrington, who is not Harvey’s mother, was cleared of his murder but convicted of his manslaughter by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court.

She was also convicted of causing grievous bodily harm after breaking his arm, and another charge of assault.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court today (Thursday) Borrington was jailed for 15 years.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a disturbing and upsetting case to work on and I am pleased that Borrington has now been sentenced.

“The death of any child is a tragedy, but there is something especially awful about cases of this nature.

“As a police officer I am pleased that justice has now been done, but I am aware that no custodial sentence can adequately reflect the pain and anguish felt by Harvey’s family.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of my colleagues, remain with them today.”