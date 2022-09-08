Rebecca Searing stabbed Paul, 57, in his bed at their home in Ryecroft, Harlow, shortly before 2.15 a.m. on February 12.

After assaulting him, the 52-year-old dialled 999, admitted what she had done, and requested assistance from paramedics.

When officers arrived and spoke with her about what had occurred, she appeared to admit to assaulting Paul, saying, “I can’t believe I’ve just done this” and “I will go down for this.”

Paul was taken to the hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he died.

Rebecca Searing was later charged with Paul’s murder after a blood-splattered knife was discovered at the address.

During her trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, the jury heard her tell one officer in custody, “I’m going to get 25 years for this, aren’t I?”

When the jury returned a guilty verdict on August 25, she showed no emotion.

She was sentenced to life in prison today in the same court, with a minimum of 17 years before she can apply for parole.

Detective Inspector Lydia George, the senior investigating officer, stated:

“At this time, my thoughts are with the family and loved ones.”

“While this does not bring Paul back, I hope that today’s sentence brings some justice to his family and allows them to begin rebuilding their lives.”

“In a fit of rage, Rebecca Searing assassinated Paul.

“This case demonstrates how quickly domestic violence incidents can escalate and how serious the consequences can be.”

“Rebecca Searing now has considerable time in prison to reflect on her actions.”

In Essex, a new campaign was launched last month to encourage perpetrators of domestic abuse to come forward and seek help to change their behaviour.

The Southend, Essex, and Thurrock Domestic Abuse Board is collaborating with The Change Project on the #Reflect campaign to break the cycle of domestic abuse by making perpetrators aware of their abusive behaviour and preventing it in the future.

Essex Police’s lead on domestic abuse, Detective Superintendent Matt Cornish, stated:

“Domestic abuse affects every county. Essex is working together to combat it.

“Officers are committed to apprehending abusers. We’ve arrested nearly 10,000 people in the last year on suspicion of domestic abuse, whether against a family member or a romantic partner.

“Our three Domestic Abuse Problem Solving Teams play an important role in breaking the cycle of abuse.” Their work focuses on repeat offenders and their victims in each of the county’s three regions: north, south, and west. We know that 51% of victims of abuse have been repeat victims in the last 12 months.

“Of course, domestic violence does not occur in a vacuum. We know that financial, housing, and substance abuse issues can all contribute to an abusive lifestyle.

“By collaborating closely with our victim-focused service partners and other SETDAB partner agencies, we can look at the big picture and prevent current and future family members or partners from becoming victims of abuse.”